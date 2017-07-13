M&F's Andrew Gutman sits down with GLORY Kickboxer Josh Jauncey to talk about #GLORY43 that takes place this Friday, July 14, at Madison Square Garden. Posted by Muscle & Fitness on Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Glory kickboxer Josh Jauncey sat down with M&F’s Andrew Gutman to talk about how he’s been gearing up for his fight against Elvis “Super” Gashi on Friday at Madison Square Garden.

Gashi is fighting in Glory for the first time, but he has a perfect record leading up to this point.

As for Jauncey, he is very excited to break the rookie in, “I reckon the loss I give him on Friday will do him good, it will make him a better fighter in the future.” The Glory vet may come off a little arrogant, but he does have several KOs under his belt. Take a look below at his highlights and a few videos of him training ahead of the fight.