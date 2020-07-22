Larry Wheels is never one to back down from a challenge, especially when it comes to powerlifting. This is, after all, the guy who founded a company called Personal Record and holds the all-time record for a total at a single meet with 2,370 pounds (beating the prior record by just 0.1 pounds).

It appears as though Wheels has identified his next challenge — and it’s not what you might expect. If his Instagram videos are any indication, Wheels looks set to take on the strict curl world record, which right now stands at 113kg (249 lbs.), held by Dennis Cyplenkov.

Wheels recently uploaded an Instagram video showing himself curling 90 kg (198 lbs.) with relative ease.

The lift was uploaded days after Nick Miller, of the popular YouTube channel Nick’s Strength and Power, uploaded a video explaining the history of strict curl competitions, which Miller has competed in personally.

Wheels doesn’t explicitly say he’s going for the record, but the timing of his Instagram post has seemed to raise some eyebrows. Even Cyplenkov himself commented “very good!” on the post.

While we know Wheels is crazy strong, the strict curl is nothing to laugh at. To properly execute it your head, back, and butt must be touching the wall at all times and there’s absolutely no swinging your arms like that guy in the corner of your gym.

Go ahead, try it for yourself. Yeah, not as easy as you might think.

We’ll surely be following Wheels as he continues his strict curl journey.