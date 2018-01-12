LeBron James Catches ‘Hot Tub Time Machine’ Version of ‘The Rock’ Tailing Him, Hilarity Ensues

LeBron James has one of the most hilarious, lighthearted Instagram accounts of any celebrity. Through his posts, you can get a glimpse of the superstar NBA player's life, which, on Thurday, included being followed around the mall by a "high school version" of Dwayne Johnson.

Take a look at the NBA’s best player’s account of the situation:

James was clearly referring to this iconic picture of Johnson sporting a black turtleneck, gaudy chain, and fanny pack—a look which has led to plenty of Halloween costumes.



Its a dwayne johnson fanny pack kinda day pic.twitter.com/45eujELs16 — DEADSENS3 #TeamRival (@deadsens3) November 9, 2017

Of course, Johnson caught wind of the picture and responded to James’ Hot Tub Time Machine allegations: “...since he now knows I possess a Hot Tub Time Machine. Man I was patiently waiting for you to finish shopping because WE GOTTA GO BACK TO HIGH SCHOOL in my time machine.”

He also made a quick comparison between his high school years and James'. Johnson said he'd go back to James' high school to "watch [him] be a bad ass as arguably the greatest high school prospect of all time - loved and adored by everyone," but added that a trip back to his own high school would be less of a treat.

“Then we go back to McGavok High in Nashville (when I was 15 we moved from Hawaii to Nashville) where I was hanging out in dive bars and buying stolen cars from crackheads,” Johnson writes on his caption to the regram. He says that kids weren't keen on befriending him because he looked so much older than everyone else and was presumed to be an undercover cop.

Johnson obviously lived a wild lifestyle back in high school, but writes that going back in time would be a good way to stay out of trouble and make at least one good friend. He evidently had a much different experience than James, who was already a star player in high school, winning every award possible on his way to the NBA.

Moral of the story: Don't peak in high school, and you won't even miss it later on.