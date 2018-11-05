Lou Ferrigno Is Still Pumping Iron in His Latest Twitter Video

It's been nearly 20 years since Lou Ferrigno last appeared onscreen as the Incredible Hulk and more than 40 years since he won his second Mr. Universe in 1974, but that doesn't mean he's set the weights down for good. At 66 years old, he's still hitting the gym and inspiring fans to get after it.

He took to Twitter on Sunday to finish off the weekend with a motivational video of himself getting a lifting session in ahead of the 22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards.



Train or remain the same! Even on Sunday and before a red carpet event! No excuses! pic.twitter.com/K1He9A3PO2 — Lou Ferrigno (@LouFerrigno) November 4, 2018

Ferrigno is constantly traveling and making appearances, but he always makes time for the gym. He works out with the same determination he's had since his competition days, and even lifts with some of his bodybuilding peers from time to time.

In another recent post, he showed off some seriously jacked arms while biking.



Laugh and move. Life is too short to be seriously sitting down 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/OytM0LgpPd — Lou Ferrigno (@LouFerrigno) October 15, 2018

