Mike Tyson is Creating a Marijuana Farm and Resort in the California Desert

Recreational marijuana is now legal in California, and “Iron” Mike Tyson wants a piece of the action.

The former boxing superstar is setting up his own marijuana-related venture, “Tyson Ranch,” in California City, which will have 20 acres of farming for professional marijuana growers, an amphitheater, a supply store, campground, and a factory for edibles, according to USA Today. The location is also expected to have a “Tyson Cultivation School” to give growers the chance to teach “the latest and greatest ways to perfect their own strains,” according to celebrity site The Blast.

Tyson’s venture broke ground on the site on Dec. 20, 2017. Tyson, his business associates, and California City mayor Jennifer Wood were present to celebrate the beginning of construction on the site. Along with the ranch, Tyson is thinking about other ways to utilize his new venture, including by trademarking “Iron Mike Genetics,” which will be used at the facility in part to "work to improve the medical research and treatment of the plant," according to CBS Sports.

The Blast writes that Tyson has long been an advocate of using marijuana for medical issues, and that he’s currently employing several military veterans as workers at the ranch.

While there’s no set date for when the ranch will officially open, Tyson is hoping his latest venture will be a knockout.