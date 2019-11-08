Nate Diaz Might Have Just Retired From Professional Fighting

After failing to become the baddest motherfucker in the game at UFC 244 last weekend, MMA legend Nate Diaz might be saying goodbye to the game altogether.

The UFC veteran set alarms off in the MMA community when he posted a photo of him smoking something that didn’t look like a cigarette, along with the caption, “Fuck a rematch this shit was over before it started. I’m goin on out on tour. Peace out fight game.”

See the post here:

It’s unclear what the actual meaning behind this photo is, but it’s surely sparked some reaction. Ronald Bryant, aka Baby Bash and Diaz’s uncle, said, “You are and will always be a FIXTURE in the Sport! Enjoy Life nephew!!” But some fans expressed frustration that one of the best fighters in the game might be calling it quits.

Diaz, 34, lost the highly-publicized bout against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 on November 2 after a doctor ordered the fight stopped due to a brutal cut over Diaz’s eye. Masvidal was crowned “the baddest motherfucker in the game,” and gifted the BMF Belt by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Fans, and many fighters, almost immediately wanted to see a rematch between the two, but Diaz’s post seems to squash any hopes of that.

What’s next for Diaz? Besides this unspecified tour, he and his older brother Nick are involved in Game Up, a plant-based nutrition company that sells herbal remedies and CBD. The fighter has a long history with the green stuff — he infamously lit and smoked a CBD joint at a pre-fight press conference days before his August bout against Anthony Pettis.

The UFC has not yet commented on Diaz’s post.