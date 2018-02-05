Nick Santonastasso: The No-legged, One-armed Workout Wonder

Nick Santonastasso is one of the most inspiring people we've ever come across in the gym. Born missing both legs, one arm, and all but one finger, his journey to becoming an adaptive athlete hasn't been easy, but he's always found a way to make it work.
In a Youtube video entitled "My Life Story," Santonastasso explains that he was born with a rare condition known as Hanhard syndrome. According to the video, the condition is so rare that only 12 people have ever been born with it, and of those 12, eight have passed away.
His Instagram is filled with inspiring videos of his intense workouts. Below are some of our favorites.
1) 200lb Tire Flips
2) 7.7 MPH Treadmill Run
3) Banded Chest Flyes
4) 75lb Plate Press
5) Barbell "Squats"