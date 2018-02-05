Nick Santonastasso: The No-legged, One-armed Workout Wonder

Nick Santonastasso is one of the most inspiring people we've ever come across in the gym. Born missing both legs, one arm, and all but one finger, his journey to becoming an adaptive athlete hasn't been easy, but he's always found a way to make it work.

In a Youtube video entitled "My Life Story," Santonastasso explains that he was born with a rare condition known as Hanhard syndrome. According to the video, the condition is so rare that only 12 people have ever been born with it, and of those 12, eight have passed away.

His Instagram is filled with inspiring videos of his intense workouts. Below are some of our favorites.

1) 200lb Tire Flips

A post shared by Nick Santonastasso (@nicksanto534) on Feb 2, 2018 at 12:03pm PST

2) 7.7 MPH Treadmill Run

A post shared by Nick Santonastasso (@nicksanto534) on Jan 27, 2018 at 4:30pm PST

3) Banded Chest Flyes

A post shared by Nick Santonastasso (@nicksanto534) on Jan 12, 2018 at 5:28pm PST

4) 75lb Plate Press

A post shared by Nick Santonastasso (@nicksanto534) on Jan 3, 2018 at 6:25pm PST

5) Barbell "Squats"