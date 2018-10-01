Phil Mickelson Shows Off His Ninja Dad Moves By Kicking a Bottle Off Zach Johnson's head

Mickelson’s response to the video was short and sweet, tweeting his thanks to Watson and Johnson.

This isn’t the first time Mickelson has taken to the internet to show off his limber legs. In partnership with Mizzen+Main, Mickelson maneuvered around flying golf balls for a video last August. In the campaign, you can see him showing off his high kick while promoting the flexibility of Mizzen+Main’s dress shirts. If Mickelson can move like that, maybe we all should invest in some new dress shirts and patriotic pants.

Check out Mizzen+Main’s “Move Like Mickelson” campaign here: