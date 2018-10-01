Phil Mickelson Shows Off His Ninja Dad Moves By Kicking a Bottle Off Zach Johnson's head

After a devastating loss for the U.S. National Team, 48-year-old Phil Mickelson didn’t let this year’s Ryder Cup keep him down for too long. Sunday night, teammate Bubba Watson posted a video to Twitter showing Mickelson slide-kicking a water bottle off Zach Johnson’s head without even coming close to touching his fellow golfer. Both Mickelson and Johnson were sporting team USA star-spangled pants, just to ratchet up the absurdity. The original video on Watson’s Twitter has racked up over 1 million views as well as 4.7K retweets and 22K likes.
Check out the video here:
Phil Mickelson is a legend!!! #TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/6o00brfPZx
— bubba watson (@bubbawatson) September 30, 2018
Mickelson’s response to the video was short and sweet, tweeting his thanks to Watson and Johnson.
Thanks @bubbawatson and @ZachJohnsonPGA https://t.co/r1SQGXIScc
— Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) September 30, 2018
This isn’t the first time Mickelson has taken to the internet to show off his limber legs. In partnership with Mizzen+Main, Mickelson maneuvered around flying golf balls for a video last August. In the campaign, you can see him showing off his high kick while promoting the flexibility of Mizzen+Main’s dress shirts. If Mickelson can move like that, maybe we all should invest in some new dress shirts and patriotic pants.
Check out Mizzen+Main’s “Move Like Mickelson” campaign here: