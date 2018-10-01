News

Phil Mickelson Shows Off His Ninja Dad Moves By Kicking a Bottle Off Zach Johnson's head

Check it out in all its star-spangled glory.

Phil Mickelson's Sweeping Side-Kick
Andrew Redington / Getty

After a devastating loss for the U.S. National Team, 48-year-old Phil Mickelson didn’t let this year’s Ryder Cup keep him down for too long. Sunday night, teammate Bubba Watson posted a video to Twitter showing Mickelson slide-kicking a water bottle off Zach Johnson’s head without even coming close to touching his fellow golfer. Both Mickelson and Johnson were sporting team USA star-spangled pants, just to ratchet up the absurdity. The original video on Watson’s Twitter has racked up over 1 million views as well as 4.7K retweets and 22K likes.

Check out the video here:

 

 


Mickelson’s response to the video was short and sweet, tweeting his thanks to Watson and Johnson.

This isn’t the first time Mickelson has taken to the internet to show off his limber legs. In partnership with Mizzen+Main, Mickelson maneuvered around flying golf balls for a video last August. In the campaign, you can see him showing off his high kick while promoting the flexibility of Mizzen+Main’s dress shirts. If Mickelson can move like that, maybe we all should invest in some new dress shirts and patriotic pants.

Check out Mizzen+Main’s “Move Like Mickelson” campaign here:

