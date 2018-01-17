Photos: Dwayne Johnson Teases New 'Chase Greatness' Under Armour Collection

Dwayne Johnson has been expanding his brand what seems like every minute, and it appears that 2018 will be no different.

At the moment, everyone's favorite jacked, tattooed bald guy is preparing for the launch of his Spring/Summer 2018 Chase Greatness collaboration with Under Armour. This is his third collection with the athletic apparel powerhouse—he broke into the scene with the Project Rock collection, followed by the military-themed USDNA lineup, which included accessories in addition to clothing.

These photoshoots are meant to show off the new gear, but it's not all fun and games. On Instagram, "The Rock" revealed that he treats these shoots like regular workouts. “I’ll train hard, don’t disturb me and kindly stay the f*ck outta my way. Or you become my lunch. Women and children are exempt. Actually, women get eaten too. In a chivalrous kinda way."

There's no official release date for this collection at the moment, but in the meantime, take a spin through this gallery to scout out some potential pick-ups.