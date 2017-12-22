Pushup Challenge Makes 20 Wishes Possible for Southern Florida's Make-A-Wish Foundation

Helping children who are facing life's most difficult struggles is a cause close to the heart for members of Anatomy at 1220, which is why the Miami Beach-based health and wellness center was so pleased to raise almost $100,000 in its second annual #HourPushUpChallenge.

On December 16, participants came out to complete as many pushups as possible in one hour. This year, organizers were once again pleased with the turnout, and it showed. The hugely successful event tripled last year's total tally, and generated enough funds to grant 20 wishes for critically ill children through Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

One-hundred percent of the funds raised per pushup will be donated to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida to help make many of the kids' wishes come true. Since its inception in 1983, Make-A-Wish's Southern Florida chapter has granted more than 11,000 wishes: going somewhere exotic, meeting celebrities, or even getting to be a dream occupation for a day. Because each wish costs about $5,000 to bring to fruition, Make-A-Wish relies on fundraisers, corporate support, and public donations to bring sunshine into the lives of families when they need it most.

Anatomy at 1220 was founded by Chris Paciello and former NFL athlete Marc Megna. Click here for more information about the 13,000-square-foot, full-service health and wellness retreat.