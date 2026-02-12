Brandon Curry is hoping to return to his winning ways when he takes to the stage in March for the 2026 finals, and in a recent Instagram post has shared two innovative movements for leaning into his quads. Here’s how to try them out for yourself.

“This is a good exercise to use as an initial warmup, or as a finisher,” offered the 2019 and 2022 Arnold Classic Champ, who also claimed the Mr Olympia trophy in 2019. “The Prodigy” is always on the hunt for fresh approaches that build muscle while sparing his joints and was happy to share his approach to quad building with his 1.2 million Instagram followers.

How To Perform Brandon Curry’s Belted Cable Lunge Variations

Brandon Curry’s Front Belted Cable Lunge

Curry began by clipping his belt to the cable on the bench assisted low row machine, placing his front foot on the outer left side of the bench, while stepping back with the right foot. He explained that the front foot is the working foot here. “The key to the first variation is letting the hip move forward as the knee moves towards the toes,” he noted in the accompanying caption, because it has the effect of squeezing his quads.

The rear foot is mostly used for stabilizing, pointed out Curry, but “if you choose to go heavy enough to work both legs, you can always (make it more like) a split squat.”

Brandon Curry’s Side Belted Cable Lunge for Quad Sweep

In the second exercise, Curry placed his foot side-on to the platform, facing over the side of the bench. “You’re gonna line that cable up more towards the heel and the ankle,” he explained. “Make sure the belt is going over the thigh, pulling you down into the movement.”

Curry once again stabilized himself with the back foot while making a deep stretch and lunging forward. “This side movement here will emphasize the quad sweep area as you’re pushing away,” he demonstrated. By pushing off from the plate, Curry says he is targeting the outer quads to create separation.

Why These Quad Exercises Are Easier on the Knees

While the big man suggests that the second variation may call for a lighter load than the first, he also explains that both moves allow for a deep stretch of the quad, while taking it easier on the knees. “It’s deceptively more challenging than you’d think,” he observed of these brilliant, belted cable lunges. The low row “seems to be the position that is the best way to execute this,” concluded Curry. With those colossal quads, he should know!

