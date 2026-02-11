Dana Linn Bailey is a fan of the dumbbell lateral raise and views it as one of the most effective moves for building solid shoulders, but it’s also “one of those exercises that I see people do wrong all the time,” she explained in a recent Instagram video intended to right some wrongs. Fortunately, the super-fit female, who is also a former Olympia Women’s Physique winner, broke it down so that you can grow your own boulder shoulders more efficiently.

What Muscles Do Dumbbell Lateral Raises Work?

By performing this isolation exercise, you’ll primarily target the lateral deltoid, which is the muscle positioned on the side of the shoulder, providing that broad V-shaped appearance to the upper body. In addition to adding mass to your shoulders, this move also encourages the improvement of posture and stability, so long as you master your form correctly.

Dana Linn Bailey’s 3-Step Plan for Perfect Lateral Raises

Step 1: Correct Stance

“Let’s look at our stance, first,” Bailey told her more than two million Instagram followers. “First of all, you need an athletic stance.” With her feet around shoulder width apart, the dream gym coach explained that you should be searching for a soft bend in your knees as part of the set up. “Chest is going to be nice and tall,” she added. “Not over arching (the back), just tall, and you need your shoulders down. You shouldn’t be shrugging.”

Step 2: Proper Dumbbell Positioning

“Instead of having the dumbbells at your side, you’re gonna have them out in front of you,” advised the able athlete. To achieve tis position, place the dumbbells in front of your quads. From there, add a slight bend to your elbow, and maintain this throughout the full range of motion.

Step 3: The Lateral Raise

“Your arms are going to be 20 to 30 degrees forward,” demonstrated Bailey, who explained in the caption that this tip keeps the shoulder joint more aligned and reduces pain and strains. When executing this exercise, the arms are “not strict out to our sides,” she says. “They’re actually forward, which keeps a little more tension on the medial head of your delt, which is what you’re doing with the lateral raise.”

Bailey advises that during the lifting portion of this move, you should think about reaching out, wide, instead of lifting soley upwards. “You wanna reach for the sides of the wall,” explained the Olympian. “And then, at the top (of the movement), elbow is higher than the weight,” Once this position at the top is reached, Bailey pauses and then focuses on lowering the weight slowly. “You’re not just dropping down,” added the detail orientated bodybuilder. “Slow and controlled on the way down.”

By practicing this three-step plan, “Now you can perfect your lateral raise and stop looking like a pterodactyl,” concluded Bailey. Now go get those boulder shoulders!

