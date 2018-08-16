‘Rambo 5’: Everything You Need to Know About the Sylvester Stallone Sequel

Sylvester Stallone isn’t done with Rambo just yet. Ten years after last playing the character, Sly will return to the franchise for the fifth time in 2019.

Along with Rocky Balboa—who he'll play again in Creed II in November 2018—Stallone made Rambo into a cultural icon over four movies, including First Blood (1982), Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), Rambo III (1988), and Rambo (2008). As an elite U.S. Army Special Forces soldier, Stallone’s Rambo is an expert in hand-to-hand combat, has top-notch survival skills, and is an all-around badass.

Rambo is so popular around the world that he's even getting the Bollywood treatment. Stallone has been keeping his body in top shape for Creed II, so he’s already ahead of schedule for his work on the new Rambo.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Rambo sequel.