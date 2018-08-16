TriStar/Getty Images

'Rambo 5': Everything You Need to Know About the Sylvester Stallone Sequel

The iconic character is ready to return and kick some major ass in 2019.

TriStar/Getty Images
Sylvester Stallone isn’t done with Rambo just yet. Ten years after last playing the character, Sly will return to the franchise for the fifth time in 2019.

Along with Rocky Balboa—who he'll play again in Creed II in November 2018—Stallone made Rambo into a cultural icon over four movies, including First Blood (1982), Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), Rambo III (1988), and Rambo (2008). As an elite U.S. Army Special Forces soldier, Stallone’s Rambo is an expert in hand-to-hand combat, has top-notch survival skills, and is an all-around badass.

Rambo is so popular around the world that he's even getting the Bollywood treatment. Stallone has been keeping his body in top shape for Creed II, so he’s already ahead of schedule for his work on the new Rambo.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Rambo sequel.

TriStar/Getty Images
Rambo Will Take on a Drug Cartel

In the new film, Rambo will be up against a tough opponent. Here's the official plot: "[W]hen the daughter of one of his friends is kidnapped, Rambo, who has been working on a ranch, crosses the U.S.-Mexican border and quickly finds himself up against the full might of one of Mexico’s most violent cartels,” according to Deadline.

TriStar/Getty Images
Shooting Will Start in September
The Rambo 5 shoot will pick up this fall, according to Screen Daily. Stallone and crew will shoot in various spots around the world, including in London, Bulgaria, and the Canary Islands.
TriStar/Getty Images
‘Rambo 5’ Will Be Out in 2019
While an exact release date is not yet set, Stallone confirmed that the film will be out in 2019 with a post on his Instagram page. Below the stenciled photo of Rambo in the post, the release line reads “Fall 2019.” With shooting starting in September 2018, the fall 2019 release date makes sense.
TriStar/Getty Imagesunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images
Stallone Worked on the Script—but He (Probably) Won’t Direct
When Deadline reported that Rambo 5 was officially being put into production, the site added that Stallone was “working” on the script. He wrote and directed the fourth Rambo film in 2008 and has plenty of experience putting together a screenplay. While the actor's been behind the camera for Rambo before, Deadline reported that it “doesn’t seem to be the case" with this latest installment.
Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images
Stallone’s Already Getting ‘Rambo’-Level Strong

Although it’s hard to beat the bulk-up he did for Rambo III back in the day, the 71-year-old actor is still looking absolutely shredded. Stallone's been working with trainer Gunnar Peterson to get ready for the movie, and he’s taken to Instagram to show off his chiseled physique. Just take a look at how jacked he already is for the shoot.

Sylvester Stallone in a scene from the film 'Rambo III', 1988.
