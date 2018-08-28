'Raw' Recap: Roman Reigns Gets Ambushed by Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman isn't used to losing. So it's no surprise he wasn't too happy about getting powerslammed by Roman Reigns and his “Shield” teammates last week.

On this week's episode of Raw, Reigns immediately called Strowman out, mocking him for his lack of WWE championships. He then taunted Strowman to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

But Strowman didn't bite. Instead of having to deal with another assault at the hands of “The Shield,” he told Roman he'd face him in one place where Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins can't help him: Inside a steel cage at Hell in a Cell next month. The two came to an agreement and shook on it.

Shortly afterward, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre showed up in the ring, claiming that they needed new competition after their constant bouts with Seth Rollins. Strowman and Reigns formed a temporary alliance to take on Ziggler and McIntyre—or so it seemed.

When the match started later on in the night, it appeared to be a fairly typical tag-team match. Ziggler and McIntyre seemed to have an upper hand against Reigns, who finally tried to tag in Strowman. And that's where everything went off the rails.

Instead of helping Reigns, Strowman refused to be tagged in and let Ziggler and McIntyre beat on him, causing the match to end in disqualification. When Ambrose and Rollins ran in to help their comrade, Ziggler and McIntyre came to Strowman's aid to dispose of the entire “Shield.”

Only time will tell if Strowman's alliance with Ziggler and McIntyre is as temporary as his team-up with Reigns—but one thing's for sure: Strowman knows how to get even with his opponents.