Ray Williams is simply a beast! The Demopolis, Alabama, native was in Atlanta over the weekend at the 2016 USA Powerlifting Raw Nationals and set a new mark for the squat, at, would you believe it, 1,005 pounds.
Yes, 1,005 pounds. Williams was delighted with his effort and even more chuffed that it was picked up by ESPN on Instagram. Congratulations on a Herculean effort, Ray, more power to you. Check out the squat from a different angle.
After being congratulated by "The Mark Henry" aka The Worlds Strongest Man!!! I thought it couldn't get any better!!! But it is a testament to how good God really is to have my video make the cut for the ESPN IG page!!! Huge for the sport of powerlifting, my family and most importantly the message continues to spread…. 2GBTG!!!! #2GBTG #SBDElite #SBDapparel #AndersonPowerlifting #PowerZone #coalitionnutrition #CaffeineandKilos #lonewolfstrengthtraining #powerhouseathletics #freakatheleteapparel #WOWstraps #MississippiBarbell #TheBarbellCartel #SoreNoMore #Puruslabs #LVDFitness #AwesomeAs #gymhogapparel