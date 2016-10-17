Ray Williams is simply a beast! The Demopolis, Alabama, native was in Atlanta over the weekend at the 2016 USA Powerlifting Raw Nationals and set a new mark for the squat, at, would you believe it, 1,005 pounds.

SEE ALSO: Top 10 Squat Mistakes

Yes, 1,005 pounds. Williams was delighted with his effort and even more chuffed that it was picked up by ESPN on Instagram. Congratulations on a Herculean effort, Ray, more power to you. Check out the squat from a different angle.