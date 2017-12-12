'The Rock' And Lauren Hashian Are Expecting Another Baby Girl

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his longtime partner Lauren Hashian are officially expecting another little one...and it's a girl!

Johnson shared a post (below) to his Instagram page to announce the happy news. "Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement - IT’S A GIRL! @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby," he writes in the caption. "Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis."

He goes on to add, "And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way."

Check out his adorable Instagram post below:

Johnson already has two daughters: 16-year-old Simone Johnson, whom he had with his ex-wife, manager, and business partner Dany Garcia, and almost-two-year-old Jasmine Johnson, whom he had with Hashian.