The Rock and Under Armour's New Training Shoes Have Finally Arrived

Looking for a new training shoe? The Rock has you covered.

On Thursday, Dwayne Johnson posted an Instagram video of the PR2s (Project Rock Twos), his latest collaboration with Under Armour. They're the first training shoes made with HOVR technology, a mesh fabric that delivers strong energy return.

Listen to DJ tout the shoe in the video below:

Of course he’s a little biased, but Johnson promises the PR2s are the best training shoes you’ll ever put your feet into. “Personally designed and put to the hardcore test by me,” he wrote.

If you’re looking to try them out, act fast. The in-ear headphones he released in conjunction with UA sold out in five days and are now only available for pre-order through Under Armour’s app.

The training shoes come in blood orange/halo gray, and go up to a size 14 for $140 per pair. Want yours? Click here.