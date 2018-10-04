'The Rock' Just Shared the First Official Photo From ‘Hobbs & Shaw’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Jason Statham are ready to do battle. Filming is underway for the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, and Johnson has just shared the first look at the film on his Instagram page.

Statham had already been working on the movie while Johnson finished Jungle Cruise with Emily Blunt, and shared his own look at the movie, but now, Johnson is now on set working with director David Leitch (Deadpool 2). Johnson marked the first week of shooting on the film with a post of himself and Statham giving each other a pretty intense look as the characters Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw.

Here’s the post:

The new movie is the first spinoff of the Fast & Furious franchise, which will have the next installment released on April 10, 2020. Leitch is directing the film after working on the Charlize Theron action movie Atomic Blonde, while longtime Fast & Furious scribe Chris Morgan penned the script. Johnson's Hobbs first joined the franchise in Fast Five, where the Diplomatic Security Service agent tried to track down Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto and the rest of the Furious crew. Eventually, Hobbs joined the crew himself. Just like Hobbs, Statham's Shaw started out as a villain in Furious 7, before switching sides and working with the team in the Fate of the Furious.

Johnson and Statham aren’t the only notable names in the film. Idris Elba is playing the main villain, and Mission: Impossible—Fallout scene-stealer Vanessa Kirby is in as Shaw’s (Statham) sister and an MI5 agent. Plot details have been kept under wraps thus far, but after what went down in Fate of the Furious, it’s likely Hobbs and Shaw will start out fighting each other before teaming up against Elba’s villain.

Johnson is the highest-paid movie star in the world, so it’s only natural he’d get a spinoff of one of the most profitable franchises in Hollywood. The Fast & Furious series has made over $5 billion total worldwide over eight movies, and adding a spinoff is giving the franchise the chance to build even more.

Hobbs & Shaw is set for an August 2, 2019 release.