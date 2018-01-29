News

Ronda Rousey Debuts in the WWE During the 'Royal Rumble'

The former UFC athlete is officially a WWE superstar.

by

After nearly a year of rumors, speculation, and vague statements from Triple H, it's finally happened: Ronda Rousey is officially a WWE superstar.

During the first-ever women's Royal Rumble last night, many viewers thought that Rousey would be a surprise entrant in the event. When the 30th entrant (Hall of Famer Trish Stratus) entered the ring, it appeared the rumors were false.

Of course, that turned out to be a swerve. While Asuka (the women's Royal Rumble winner) was staring down current WWE women's champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair in the ring, Rousey made a surprise entrance to raucous applause.

Rousey emerged wearing a jacket and shirt styled after legendary WWE superstar "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. While Rousey was silent, she made sure to point at the WrestleMania sign in the arena—making her intentions clear: She's ready for the big leagues.

Who will be Rousey's first opponent? Time will tell. For now, stay tuned to Raw and Smackdown this week to see where Rousey ends up.

Topics:
Comments