Ronda Rousey Debuts in the WWE During the 'Royal Rumble'

After nearly a year of rumors, speculation, and vague statements from Triple H, it's finally happened: Ronda Rousey is officially a WWE superstar.

During the first-ever women's Royal Rumble last night, many viewers thought that Rousey would be a surprise entrant in the event. When the 30th entrant (Hall of Famer Trish Stratus) entered the ring, it appeared the rumors were false.

Of course, that turned out to be a swerve. While Asuka (the women's Royal Rumble winner) was staring down current WWE women's champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair in the ring, Rousey made a surprise entrance to raucous applause.

Rousey emerged wearing a jacket and shirt styled after legendary WWE superstar "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. While Rousey was silent, she made sure to point at the WrestleMania sign in the arena—making her intentions clear: She's ready for the big leagues.

Who will be Rousey's first opponent? Time will tell. For now, stay tuned to Raw and Smackdown this week to see where Rousey ends up.