“Suga” Sean O’Malley is living the dream as UFC’s bantamweight champion, but despite having the world at his feet, the flamboyant fighter is proving that he’s still inspired by the grind, and has rewarded one of his teammates with a brand-new car.

O’Malley is no stranger to showing his appreciation to the people that matter to him, and recently presented his longtime friend, coach, and mentor Tim Welch with a stunning $18,000 Rolex. Now, having been inspired by fellow fighter Ezra Elliott’s story, “Suga” showed his sweet side by bestowing a Hyundai on his teammate.

“So, I crashed my car a couple weeks back,” explained Ezra Elliot via his Instagram account. “My boy @sugasean surprised me with a new whip. Blew my mind still can’t believe it! The experiences I’ve gotten, from him bringing me around and taking me under his wing, seeing him prepare for war and just how he carries himself outside of the octagon as a friend, father, human being is priceless thank you brother.”

Why did ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley gift a car?

“The reason I got Ezra that is; he’s one of my main training partners, but he’s just all around a F’N good dude” explained the 29-year-old champ. “It’s actually crazy, he started listening to the podcast when he was in high school, and him and his girl moved down just from (listening to) the podcast. And, he decided to start fighting. [He’s] going to be good. He gunna be a serious issue. Someone like that inspires me, in my position, to where I like, I’m the F’N champ, to see someone that is just constantly in the gym, twice as much as anybody. It’s good to be able to give back to the people.”

Watch the moment when Sean O’Malley helped to restore our faith that being at the top of the mountain doesn’t have to mean throwing others back down.