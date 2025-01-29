“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is in the history books as one of pro wrestling’s most popular performers, but this type of epic success has required great physical sacrifice. Last week, however, Austin provided a positive update following his latest stint under the knife.

“I am 7 weeks post op on a total knee replacement,” revealed the WWE Hall of Famer on Jan 21, 2025, via Instagram. “My left knee was on its last leg, and I have been putting surgery off for years.” This means Austin would likely have been working through immense pain during his last match to date with WWE. (That bout took place in 2022 at WrestleMania in Dallas.) Fortunately, “The Rattlesnake” went on to explain that his post op X-rays have showed “everything is healing nicely.”

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Always Comes Back Stronger

Austin is no stranger to going under the knife. His most significant injury occurred in the ring back at SummerSlam 1997, when the late Owen Hart dropped him on his head and caused spinal damage while executing an inverted piledriver. While the former six-time WWE champ wrestled for years following reconstructive neck surgery, he had to reduce his move set in order to prolong his career. Incredibly, “Stone Cold” was 57 when he made a return and beat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. Following the widespread critical acclaim for that match, Austin said he couldn’t rule out putting on his boots one more time. Still, wrestling has taken a back seat to off-road racing in recent years, and “Stone Cold” (now 60) has joined forces with the GFI Nevada Racing team, riding Kawasaki.

Will ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Ever Return to a WWE Ring?

These days, Austin in busy with his highly successful “Broken Skull” beer brand but revealed that he is “back in the gym and training” after trying to rush his recovery and suffering an initial set back. “I came out of the gate aggressively and started walking way too soon.” Austin explained, adding that recovery will likely take him a year. This means the chances of him dishing out one of his trademark stunners at this year’s WrestleMania seems pretty unlikely. Still, they do say that anything can happen in WWE.

One thing is for sure, the pro wrestling legend has been looking ripped as of late and fully intends to get back to racing. “I have my sights set to race in The Mint 400 outside of Las Vegas,” he said. “I am thankful to have found the challenge of desert off road racing. I love the competition and the hard conditions that come with it. So, here goes…” God speed, Stone Cold!

