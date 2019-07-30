Stone Cold Steve Austin Wants to Squat 500 Pounds by 2020

In the words of the legendary Jim Ross, Stone Cold Steve Austin is tougher than a two-dollar steak. And now, he’s trying to get even tougher.
The Texas Rattlesnake, 54, recently set a goal to squat 500 pounds by 2020. In the video below, he can be seen squatting 285.
I haven’t seriously trained legs in the last 20 years. In 2012 I had ACL/PCL replacement surgery in my left knee. In my right knee I am still going with no PCL. About a year ago @marksmellybell sent me some knee sleeves from @thesupertraininggym. He said to give them a try. I started squatting again about 5 weeks ago. The sleeves give me support, confidence, keep my knees warm, and give me a little spring out of the bottom. In this video I am squatting 285lbs. Light weight for many men and women. By 2020 my goal is to squat 500lbs. To the wannabe judges out there, I am not in a powerlifting contest. The squats are not parallel or deeper. I am in my gym with a bar on my back. I have always loved training legs and the squat, in particular. Bottom Line-It’s good to be under the bar again. Thank you, Mark. Song-Blackout Artist-Scorpions #squat #training #legday #weightlifting #weighttraining
His form might not be perfect, but he doesn’t really care about that. “To the wannabe judges out there, I am not in a powerlifting contest,” he says in the post. “I am in my gym with a bar on my back.”
Squatting 285 is impressive enough, but we’re even more in awe of this feat given that Austin has a long history of knee problems. Throughout his career, he wore a knee brace due to several injuries—including blowing out ligaments in the knee twice. He also had his ACL/PCL replaced in his left knee in 2012. Austin also claims he hasn't trained legs seriously in 20 years.
His 500-pound squat goal is ambitious, but we’re giving him a hell yeah and raising our beers to him for putting in the effort.