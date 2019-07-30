Stone Cold Steve Austin Wants to Squat 500 Pounds by 2020

In the words of the legendary Jim Ross, Stone Cold Steve Austin is tougher than a two-dollar steak. And now, he’s trying to get even tougher.

The Texas Rattlesnake, 54, recently set a goal to squat 500 pounds by 2020. In the video below, he can be seen squatting 285.

His form might not be perfect, but he doesn’t really care about that. “To the wannabe judges out there, I am not in a powerlifting contest,” he says in the post. “I am in my gym with a bar on my back.”

Squatting 285 is impressive enough, but we’re even more in awe of this feat given that Austin has a long history of knee problems. Throughout his career, he wore a knee brace due to several injuries—including blowing out ligaments in the knee twice. He also had his ACL/PCL replaced in his left knee in 2012. Austin also claims he hasn't trained legs seriously in 20 years.

His 500-pound squat goal is ambitious, but we’re giving him a hell yeah and raising our beers to him for putting in the effort.