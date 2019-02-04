Super Bowl 53: The Best Trailers Played During the Game

Super Bowl 53 may have been the most boring Super Bowl I can remember, and the halftime show wasn’t so hot either, but the spectacle did have a bit of a silver lining. Among the millions of dollars spent on commercials for the Super Bowl, a handful of all-new trailers for some of our most-anticipated films were revealed.

Dedicated to all of those who couldn’t stand to watch the horrific Super Bowl performances by both teams, we’ve rounded up the best of the best for what you missed in the movie trailer realm.

Alita: Battle Angel (February 14)

Avengers: Endgame (April 26)

Captain Marvel (March 8)

Us (March 22)

Hobbs & Shaw (August 2)

Toy Story 4 (June 21)

Honorable Mention:

Million Dollar Mile (March 27)

Although this isn’t a movie, we're always going to pay attention when LeBron James creates an athletic competition show.