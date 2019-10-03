The Terminator Will Be a Playable Character in 'Mortal Kombat 11'

We’ve seen Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator commit some pretty gruesome murders — who can forget when he ripped the heart out of a thug for his clothes?

But that and his other kills, including shooting a gun store owner point-blank, pale in comparison to what the T-800 in an upcoming upgrade for Mortal Kombat 11. The iconic character is part of a downloadable upgrade to the video game, along with characters like the Joker.

A trailer featuring some of the fighter's moves was unveiled weeks ahead of the release of Terminator: Dark Fate, in theaters Nov. 1, meaning the Schwarzenegger you see on screen is an aged one. No matter, though, as he still kicks ass. Occasionally, his human skin will burn off and he’ll fight in his T-800 exoskeleton.

If you’ve ever played any Mortal Kombat game, you know how violent it can get at times. Scorpion’s “Chain Reaction” fatality quite literally splits his opponents in half, and Sub-Zero will occasionally rip the spine—skull included—out of fighters.

That being said, the Terminator’s moves are ultra-violent, even by Mortal Kombat standards. Don’t believe us? Watch the video below to watch him stomp on a man’s testicles until they explode (no, seriously). Also, skip to 2:00 for the best fatality move you’ve ever seen. (Warning: You probably shouldn’t watch this at work)



Unnecessarily violent? Possibly. Super-cool? Hell yeah.

The Terminator character can be downloaded in Mortal Kombat’s “Kombat Pack,” available Oct. 8.