Ever since the very-disappointing Justice League movie was released in 2017, fans and some of the movie’s stars have been clamoring for the “Snyder Cut” to be released.

If you’re unfamiliar with what the “Snyder Cut” is, here’s a quick primer: the original director of the movie, Zack Snyder, had to step away from post-production and editing of the movie following the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon took over and his finished product…well, it left a lot to be desired.

Do we need to bring up the whole Henry Cavill mustache fiasco? Yeah, that was rough.

Fans have wondered how Snyder would’ve finished the movie. They need not wonder anymore.

According to various reports, the Snyder Cut will come to HBO Max in 2021. The news was confirmed by HBO in a tweet.

Snyder told the Hollywood Reporter that the project, which will either be a four-hour film or a six-episode series, will be “an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie.”

“You probably saw one-fourth of what I did,” Snyder adds.

The director plans to use the original postproduction crew to score, cut, and finish visual effects on the movie (here’s to hoping they do something about Superman’s upper lip).

It’s not just fans who want to see the Snyder Cut. Last year, Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot added their voices to those wishing to see it.

Add us to the list of people excited for its release, too.