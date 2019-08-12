Thor Björnsson Wins 9th Consecutive Iceland's Strongest Man Title

It was a good weekend for Icelandic strongman and 2018 World's Strongest Man Hafþór "Thor" Björnsson, who won his ninth consecutive Iceland's Strongest Man competition.

The larger-than-life athlete, who played "The Mountain" on Game of Thrones, took the competition by storm, even setting a world record in the Húsafell Stone carry. In the classic Icelandic strongman event, participants carry a 409-pound stone for distance. According to an Instagram post, Björnsson carried it 98.16 meters (322 feet), breaking his previous world record of 90 meters. Björnsson narrowly clinched the new record with his performance, edging out fellow competitor Tom Stoltman's 95-meter (312-feet) carry.

Needless to say, Björnsson was pumped about the record.

Technically, he won two competitions over the weekend, according to another post: Iceland's Strongest Man 2019 and the Iceland's Strongest Man Challenge.

Brothers Tom Stoltman and Luke Stoltman came in second and third, respectively, in the Iceland's Strongest Man Challenge. Eyþór Ingólfsson Melsteð took second and Kristján Sindri Níelsson took third in the Iceland's Strongest Man 2019 competition.

Once Thor was done lifting 400-plus-pound stones, he took a bit of a break and lifted something much lighter: Ed Sheeran. Yes, the singer.

Björnsson posted an Instagram video of himself lifting Sheeran over his head wtih ease, and holding him there for a risky photo op.

Sheeran shared the final image on his own Instagram, and we've got to admit that it's an epic shot.

While there doesn't seem to be video of Björnsson's world-record Húsafell Stone carry just yet, he did share a few photos and a video of a press medley from the hectic weekend. Check them out below: