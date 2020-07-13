Tom Holland might look like a skinny kid at first glance, but die-hard comic book movie fans know the Spider-Man and Avengers star always had a shredded physique hidden under all that spandex (after all, it takes a lot of strength to climb up walls). But if his Instagram stories are any indication, the 24-year-old star has clearly been hitting the gym harder and fine-tuning his diet just a little more these days.

In the above photo, Holland shows off a defined six-pack and some chiseled pecs.

And he’s not doing this just for fun, either — as he notes in the story, he’ll soon be trying to keep up with one of Hollywood’s fittest stars: Mark Wahlberg. “When working with @markwahlberg you gotta get after it,” Holland wrote.

The two will be co-starring in Uncharted, which tells the origin of Nathan Drake from the popular video game series of the same name. In the series, Drake travels the world in search of ancient treasures while dodging all sorts of traps and attacks.

Anyone who’s acting alongside Wahlberg has to be in their best shape, and Holland is certainly taking that very seriously. Shooting for the movie was paused due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, but it’s expected to resume shortly after cases in Europe (where it’s being filmed) started to stabilize.