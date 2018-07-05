UFC Star Stipe Miocic’s Workout For MMA Training and Fighting Fires

Stipe Miocic isn’t just one of the UFC’s most impressive fighters. While the reigning heavyweight champ has one of the most badass day jobs ever, his part-time job is arguably even more hardcore. When he's not battling it out in the Octagon, he serves as a part-time firefighter at the Valley View Fire Department in Ohio.

The reigning UFC heavyweight champ is gearing up for his superfight against light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier at UFC 226 on Saturday. To prepare for the headlining bout, Miocic used a workout that also fine-tuned the skills he needs to maintain as a firefighter.

Miocic teamed up with Modelo while prepping for the Cormier bout to show off the way he works out, giving us an inside look at his training.

Here’s the “Fighting Spirit” workout Stipe used ahead of UFC 226—and to stay strong for fighting fires:

Here’s a rundown of the workout if you’d like to try it:

Stipe’s Fighting Spirit Workout: