Exclusive Clip: Vanessa Kirby on the Most Extreme ‘Mission: Impossible’ Stunts She’d Never Do—and Love to Do

Vanessa Kirby made an incredibly badass debut in the Mission: Impossible franchise in 2018’s Mission: Impossible—Fallout. Playing the mysterious and dangerous “White Widow,” Kirby had a crucial role in the film and worked on some stunt-heavy scenes with star Tom Cruise.

Kirby clearly enjoyed her time being in an action movie—she’s already joined another with the Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jason Statham, and Idris Elba.

Now, with Mission: Impossible—Fallout coming out on home video, the actress sat down to speak about some of the extreme stunts from the history of the franchise. Kirby spoke about the Mission: Impossible stunts that she would “choose to accept,” and the stunts that she’d never want to do. Even though it would be wild—Kirby said she would love to try the HALO jump that Cruise did in the film.

Check out the behind-the-scenes clip from the Mission: Impossible—Fallout Blu-ray/DVD.

