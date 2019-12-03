Watch: Action-Packed ‘Black Widow’ Trailer

The Black Widow is back. Scarlett Johansson is taking center stage in the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Black Widow, as her character Natasha Romanov gets her own solo film. The first teaser trailer has arrived, giving fans the first look at the new spy adventure directed by Cate Shortland.

While Johansson’s Natasha may have had a tough end in Avengers: Endgame, this film is giving her new life by taking place before the events of that film. While it’s likely there will be some connections to the future of the MCU, Black Widow is going to show a chapter of Natasha’s life that fans haven’t seen before—including potentially that mission in Budapest she had with Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye (finally!), which has been referenced in the MCU multiple times.

Taking place after the events of Captain America: Civil War—and with flashbacks to her time training to be a Black Widow—the film follows Natasha as she confronts her mysterious past and faces a new threat in the form of Taskmaster, a mercenary who is a master assassin and can take on the skills of his enemies.

The trailer is action packed and should give Marvel fans a new look at a character they’ve followed for over a decade:



“I’m done running from my past.” Watch the new teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow, in theaters May 1, 2020. pic.twitter.com/D1vLLQJtPB — Black Widow (@theblackwidow) December 3, 2019

Johansson stars alongside Florence Pugh, who is playing another Black Widow named Yelena Belova, as well as David Harbour, who is playing Red Guardian, a Russian super-soldier with similar characteristics to Captain America. Rachel Weisz also stars as another Black Widow spy named Melina who may end up being more enemy than friend.

Black Widow will hit theaters on May 1, 2020.