Watch: Badass ‘Venom’ Trailer Shows Tom Hardy in Action, First Glimpse of Alien Symbiote

Venom is ready to take over.

The first teaser trailer for Tom Hardy’s Venom film has been released, and while it doesn’t show what everyone wants—Hardy as Venom—the video gives fans the first glimpse of what the alien symbiote will look like in the movie.

The trailer introduces Hardy as Eddie Brock, a reporter looking into the Life Foundation, a mysterious organization that’s looking to create weapons from the alien symbiote. Between glimpses of Michelle Williams as Brock’s ex-wife, Anne Weying, and the first look at Reid Scott as a scientist, Hardy gets to show off his motorcycle skills—just like in this set video from the production.

Take a look:

The Venom film will take inspiration from one of the character’s most well-known comic book arcs, “Venom: Lethal Protector,” which sees Venom as more of a hero, rather than a villain of Spider-Man.

In that storyline, Venom heads to San Francisco—where the film is set—and ends up fighting against five new creations from his symbiote costume: Scream, Phage, Riot, Lasher, and Agony. While the film may not directly adapt this storyline, it's clearly taking some elements from it.

Venom will be released on October 5.