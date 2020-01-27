Watch Chris Duffin Squat 1,000 Pounds Twice

If you think your leg day was brutal, try doing what “Mad Scientist” Chris Duffin accomplished over the weekend.

The online strength coach and powerlifter managed to squat 1,000 pounds—i.e. the weight of some adult horses—not once, but twice. As of about two weeks ago, according to his Instagram, he weighed around 280 pounds, meaning he squatted 3.5-times his bodyweight.

Duffin— co-owner and Chief Visionary Officer at Kabuki Strength in Portland, which, in addition to serving as a gym, also manufactures original barbells and strength equipment, and provides education/coaching services to athletes, coaches, and clinicians around the world—is no stranger to monster lifts. He holds the world record for most weight lifted in one minute at 17,010 pounds (42 reps of 405 pounds). And in 2018, he squatted 800 solid-ass pounds every day for a month to raise money for the Special Olympics. Our legs are hurting just thinking about that. He’s previously accomplished a 1,000-pound deadlift for three reps, which is insane considering he weighs less than 300 pounds. Those lifts are usually reserved for strongmen weighing well over 400.

Duffin’s not done yet. He plans to squat 1,000 pounds again, this time for three reps, at The International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association’s annual convention in March. This, he says, will be his last “feat of strength,” but we don’t think anyone will blame him for hanging up the weightlifting belt after that considering he’s turning 43 shortly after.

The planned lift will not only drop jaws, but raise money for a good cause. Duffin’s been using his online presence to raise money for the Homebuilders Foundation of Metro PD, which seeks to build homes for the homeless of Portland.