UFC on Fox 25 is being headlined by former middleweight champ Chris Weidman and former The Ultimate Fighter winner Kelvin Gastelum. Both fighters stopped by the office and spoke to M&F’s Brian Nealon about their preparation going into the fight.

For Weidman, he is in desperation mode coming off a loss to Gegard Mousasi, and he’s also lost three in a row. The former champ also has a bit of extra motivation being that he is from Long Island and went to school at Hofstra University, which is within walking distance of Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Gastelum, on the other hand, is coming directly off a no contest against Vitor Belfort, but sans a failed drug test he’s the winner of three consecutive fights. The 25-year-old is on the rise and gunning to one day be the champ of the middleweight division.

Both fighters are clearly motivated heading into the bout, and you can see what they have to say in the video below. The fight is on Saturday, July 22, at 8 p.m. ET.