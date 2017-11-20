Watch: Deontay Wilder Named His Title Belt ‘Sophia’ and Says 'She Needs Some Sister-wives'

WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder has been calling out Anthony Joshua, the IBF and WBA champ, for months in an attempt to take another step toward unifying the belt.

Wilder’s bark seems to have finally gotten Joshua's attention, because, according to Wilder, both camps have met and are in the process of negotiating. He also mentioned that, despite the progress they're making, the title unification fight may not be the next bout for either fighter. He believes that the negotiations could produce a deal that includes a warm-up fight for both men.

This comes after several reports last week claimed that Joshua is not willing to fight Wilder, Joseph Parker, or Tyson Fury—all top heavyweight contenders.

In a TMZ interview, Wilder revealed the name of his title belt, “Sophia,” plus his desire to acquire more belts to give her several “sister-wives”.

Say what you want about Wilder, but he’s undeniably entertaining both in the ring and out.