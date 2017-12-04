Watch: Dwayne Johnson 'Rocks' Legs Day With Banded Squats

"The Rock" will soon be off to France for his European press tour promoting Jumanji. But before takeoff you know he snuck in one last legs workout for the road.

In the video below, Dwayne Johnson bangs out a couple reps of what seems like an exceptionally heavy set of banded squats.

He goes on to explain why legs day is of the utmost importance in his training: "Over my career I’ve had 5 knee surgeries, Achilles rupture, emergency triple hernia surgery and tore my quad and adductor off my pelvis. Fun stuff," he writes in the video's caption.

One follower asked why Johnson uses the band on his squats, to which Johnson replied: "I prefer the band as it activates the glutes and forces me to concentrate on the ext rotation." And one look at "The Rock's" legs will tell you that he knows what he's doing.

Another follower, seven-time Mr. Olympia winner Phil Heath, commented "Well Damn!!! You're a certified BEAST! But you already knew that lol. Keep Killin it." We all know "The Rock" is a beast, but when Mr. Olympia certifies it, it becomes a fact.