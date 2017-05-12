Associate Editor Andrew Gutman talks with UFC legend Frankie "The Answer" Edgar. Posted by Muscle & Fitness on Friday, May 5, 2017

Frankie Edgar is preparing to step into the ring against the smoking-hot Yair Rodriguez, who is 11-1 and making a name for himself in the UFC. Despite the odds not being in his favor, in the interview he mentioned, “I’m not upset by it, I just have to make sure I don’t let him use my name to catapult himself up in the rankings.”

Edgar isn’t coming into this fight cold either, he has only one loss over his last seven matches, and a championship pedigree. Take a look at Joe Rogan’s fight preview below.

The fight is set for May 13 at UFC 211, taking place in American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.