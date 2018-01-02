Watch: A-Rod & J-Lo's Couples Workout Is No Joke

Ever heard the saying "Couples who work out together, stay together"? Well, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez definitely have that working to their advantage.

The fit couple is no stranger to sharing its workouts on social media, and it looks like this year will be no different. In a recent video captioned, "2018, here we come," Rodriguez shared a montage of what a typical workout session looks like for the dynamic duo, and it's no joke.

In the video below, A-Rod and J-Lo are seen running up bleacher steps, doing barbell squats, jumping rope, planking, doing burpees, and much more.

Although much of their workout is similar, we did notice that they each focus on different muscle groups. For example, while A-Rod does pullups to target his back, J-Lo performs squats to target her glutes. This is the perfect example of how you can do a couples workout but still personalize it to fit your individual needs.