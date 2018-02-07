Watch: Scott Adkins and Michael Jai White Have a Brutal Fight in Action-packed ‘Accident Man’ Clip

Scott Adkins doesn’t mess around.

The Expendables and Doctor Strange star is bringing his passion project, Accident Man, to the screen—and he’s enlisted some badass friends for it, including Michael Jai White and Ray Stevenson.

The film follows Mike Fallon, the titular “Accident Man,” who is “a stone cold killer man whose methodical hits baffle the police and delight his clients. He is the best at what he does. But when a loved one is dragged into the London underworld and murdered by his own crew, Fallon is forced to rip apart the life he knew in order to hold those accountable and avenge the one person who actually meant something to him”.

This movie sounds like it’ll be as action-packed as anything Adkins has done. This fight clip only proves that.

Take a look:



Accident Man is available on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital.