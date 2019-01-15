Watch: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Trailer

The trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home is officially here, and July can’t come soon enough. Obviously, Tom Holland is reprising his role as the teenage web-slinger, but this time he’s heading to Europe with his classmates for a school trip. He’s quickly recruited by Nick Furry (Samuel L. Jackson) and, in typical superhero film fashion, shit seems to hit the fan.

In this clip, there are several appearances from a destructive elemental creature, who presumably will have to get a beatdown from Spider-Man. For those die hard Spidey fans, it look’s like we'll see a few new suits in this film.

This teaser also gives us our first look at Mysterio being played by Jake Gyllenhaal, who might just be a good guy. To round out the cast, familiar faces will be making appearances as well including: Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan; Marisa Tomei as May Parker; Zendaya as Michelle Jones; Laura Harrier as Liz; and Jacob Batalon as Ned.

The film picks up after Avengers: Endgame, which premieres several months before Far From Home on April 26, and proves that Spidey—and presumably a few other superheroes—survived after being dusted by Thanos.

In theaters July 5, the second installation of the MCU version of Spider-Man also sees the return of Spider-Man Homecoming director Jon Watts.

