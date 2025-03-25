MMA and pro wrestling star, Cain Velasquez was sentenced to 5 years in jail on March 24, 2025, after his involvement in a 2022 shooting that saw the fighter attempt to take the law into his own hands in what was labelled by the district attorney as a “vigilante shooting spree.” But what drove Valesquez to the brink, and when will he likely be released?

The former two-time UFC champion, who took his first title from Brock Lesnar in 2010 and later fought him again in a pro wrestling rematch for WWE in 2010, embarked on a frantic 11-mile car chase in 2002 which ended when Velasquez fired a handgun at a truck carrying three passengers, including a man the fighter believes molested his child multiple times at a daycare center. While Valasquez failed to hit his target, he did hit the innocent driver of the car with a bullet to the arm, opening his brachial artery. Alarmingly, the tragic events unfolded as a nearby school was letting out its students for the day.

Why Did Cain Valasquez Fire His Handgun at a Truck?

The MMA fighter, who amassed a record of 14 wins and only three losses in his career was targeting Harry Goularte, who has been accused of molesting Velasquez’s son, and is currently under investigation while under house arrest and GPC monitoring. 42-year-old Velasquez had pleaded no contest to the charges of attempted murder when they were issued in 2023 and was facing 25 years to life behind bars this week. Talking recently on the Kyle Kingsbury podcast, the fighter said; “I know what I did, and I know what I did was very dangerous to other people, you know? Not just people involved, but to innocent people.”

During the sentencing, Judge Bocanegra appeared to agree that Velasquez was not a continued danger to the public, and this was reflected in the punishment. Reportedly, Bocanegra became “emotionally choked up as she passed sentence” to a standing room only courtroom in the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice.

What Was the Final Sentence Passed Down to Cain Velasquez?

Velasquez received a sentence of 5 years, minus 1,283 days credit for the time that he has already served. While the combat star had hoped to avoid further prison time, he is expected to be released after around 1.5 years. On the day, a number of supporters had turned up to the court room in support of the MMA athlete.

“Throughout it all, Cain has shown courage and strength of character,” said defence attorney, Renee Hessling in a statement. “He has taken responsibility for his actions and has been held accountable. The sentence handed down today reflects the complexities of the situation and acknowledges the man behind the headlines.”