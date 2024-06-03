Former boxing champion of the world, “Iron” Mike Tyson is apparently keen for his Netflix showdown with Jake Paul to go on, following his recent health scare. M&F catches you up on how Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul scheduled fight was derailed and whether or not the highly hyped bout will still take place.

The likelihood of Mile Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight happening on the originally scheduled date of July 20, 2024 was first thrown into doubt on May 26, when Tyson, 57, who retired from boxing in 2005, was given emergency medical attention during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, suffering an “ulcer flare-up” 30 minutes before landing according to his reps. While Tyson did eventually get back to his feet, it is understood that those on the flight were delayed from exiting the plane by around 25 minutes while the legendary boxer was attended to.

This concerning news understandably led to speculation that the controversial clash between the “Baddest Man on the Planet,” and the social-media-star-turned-boxer Jake Paul would be postponed or cancelled. Tyson, however, was keen to put rumors of a fight cancellation to bed, and insisted that the fight would go on.

What did Mike Tyson say following his plane health scare?

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, May 29, Tyson quipped: “Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul.” The strong words elicited a response from Paul himself, who simply answered: “Hey that’s mean!” It appeared at this point that the fight, with more drama than a Netflix box set, was still on and it remained that way… for almost two days.

Why was Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul postponed?

On May 31, official word came down that the bout was off, at least for now, by way of a statement from Paul’s ‘Most Valuable Promotions’:

“The upcoming highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will unfortunately be postponed,” read the announcement. “During a follow up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations.

“Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level. The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself.”

Tyson confirmed the news, saying; “Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flareup, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover. My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon.”

Has Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul been rescheduled?

Adding to his comments following the news that the fight was off for now, Tyson said: “Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

It appears then, that there is still some hope for the professionally sanctioned bout to go ahead before the end of 2024. “My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish,” commented Paul. “Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.” It all sounds like a brilliant cliffhanger for a must-see television series, but whether there will be a great payoff at the end is yet to be determined.