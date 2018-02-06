WWE Celebrates the Eagles' Super Bowl Win With a Custom Championship Belt

The Eagles won Super Bowl LII, and it turns out that the Lombardi Trophy isn't the only thing they'll take home to Philadelphia.

WWE has made the Eagles their very own custom championship belt. Paul "Triple-H" Levesque showed off the belt on his Twitter account:

It has become tradition for WWE to celebrate major victories for sports teams by giving them custom belts. Last year, the Houston Astros were given one for winning the World Series.

The WWE is of course no stranger to Philadelphia, with the City of Brotherly Love having hosted the Royal Rumble just two weeks ago.