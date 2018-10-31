The WWE 'Crown Jewel' Controversy, Explained

In March 2018, the WWE signed a 10-year contract with Saudi Arabia’s General Sport Authority (GSA) to hold wrestling events within the kingdom. On November 2, in Riyadh, WWE will air the latest of these events, Crown Jewel, following April’s Greatest Royal Rumble.

The November event has come under fire following the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Turkey on October 2. Despite the Saudi government’s response to the incident, and the ensuing global controversy surrounding the murder, WWE has decided to push forward with the event, issuing this statement:

“WWE has operated in the Middle East for nearly 20 years and has developed a sizable and dedicated fan base. Considering the heinous crime committed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the Company faced a very difficult decision as it relates to its event scheduled for November 2 in Riyadh. Similar to other U.S.-based companies who plan to continue operations in Saudi Arabia, the Company has decided to uphold its contractual obligations to the General Sports Authority and stage the event. Full year 2018 guidance is predicated on the staging of the Riyadh event as scheduled.”

Here's the most important fallout surrounding WWE's Crown Jewel.

Linda McMahon distances herself from the event

On October 30, Linda McMahon, head of the Small Business Administration under President Donald Trump, and former WWE executive, was asked by TMZ in Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport her thoughts on the WWE not cancelling Crown Jewel amid the Khashoggi investigation.

"If you wanna talk WWE, you're talking to the wrong McMahon," McMahon began, referring to her husband and chairman and CEO of the WWE Vince McMahon. She continued, “I don't run it and I'm not responsible for it ... ya gotta talk to Vince.”

McMahon's response, despite being very short, made it clear she was distancing herself from the event and the WWE itself.

Cena and Bryan pull out

While fans and political commentators voiced their opinions on Crown Jewel, the stars competing in the event itself stayed mum. Then rumors began to fly about both John Cena and Daniel Bryan pulling out of the event. This past week, those rumors were seemingly confirmed when both were officially written out of Crown Jewel by the WWE, despite having high-profile matches scheduled for the show. Neither Cena nor Bryan has issued an official statement on why they aren’t competing.

The same week, the WWE added Hulk Hogan the roster of stars performing at the event. This addition hasn't widely publicized by the WWE, despite Hogan making comments about going to Saudi Arabia in November this past month.

Stocks dip

Throughout the build-up to Crown Jewel and the unfolding of the Khashoggi murder, stock in the WWE began to dip from September's historic highs. WWE shareholder return has gone down 19.6 percent in the past seven days.

What people are saying

The response to Crown Jewel has been mixed, with fans on both sides of the issue. Many commentators and fans within the pro-wrestling community are lauding the stars for standing up for their values.