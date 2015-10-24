Narrated by legendary actor and voiceover artist William Shatner, Breaking Ground gives viewers access to the WWE Performance Center, chronicling what it takes to become a WWE Superstar.

“Ever since I tossed the legendary Jerry ‘The King” Lawler™ out of the ring, I’ve been enamored with WWE,” said Shatner. “My love affair continues with the new show, Breaking Ground.”

The first of the 10-episode original series produced by WWE and 3 Ball Entertainment streamed on the WWE Facebook page and the WWE YouTube at noon ET on Sunday, October 25. Breaking Ground will debut in its regular WWE Network time slot on Monday, October 26 immediately following Monday Night Raw which airs on USA Network.

“We remain committed to developing premium, original content on WWE Network,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. “Breaking Ground will give our fans unprecedented access and a look into what it takes to make it in WWE.”

3 Ball Entertainment co-CEOs Todd A. Nelson and Ross Weintraub are delighted with the production. “We’re thrilled to be in business with WWE on Breaking Ground, a show that highlights the serious athletic training, ability, and fortitude needed to be among this elite group.”

Breaking Ground joins WWE Network’s growing list of original programming including Legends’ House™, Swerved™, Stone Cold® Podcast Live, WWE 24™, The Monday Night War™, The WWE List™ and more. Check out the video below to get a taste of this exciting show.

Meanwhile, celebrities came out in force at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday night to support WWE’s Hell in a Cell. Mark Wahlberg, Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Bill Simmons, and Seth Green were all there to give the 17,000 fans something extra to cheer about. Check it out: