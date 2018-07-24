WWE ‘Raw’ Recap: WWE Announces 'Evolution,' First-Ever Women-Only Pay-per-view

After giving the WWE women’s division its first Money in the Bank match and its first Royal Rumble, it seemed like WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon was running out of “firsts” for the female superstars.

But this week on Raw, McMahon announced a monumental “first” that will be difficult to top: Evolution, the WWE's first-ever women-only pay-per-view event.

McMahon announced the event in-ring with her husband, WWE executive vice president of talent, live events & creative, Paul "Triple-H" Levesque, and her father, the legendary Vince McMahon. The entire Raw roster was in attendance.

Stephanie applauded the WWE Universe for continuing to support the women’s division and its rapid growth. “Because of you, thirty-second matches became main events,” McMahon said, “and because of you, ‘Divas’ became the superstars they were born to be!”

McMahon’s announcement was met with massive applause and a standing ovation.

Evolution will be broadcast live from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, NY on October 28. Championships from Raw, Smackdown, and NXT will be on the line, alongside the finals for the second annual Mae Young Classic. A number of fan-favorite superstars are already confirmed as competitors, including Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss.

Levesque admitted it’s been a long time coming: “Three years ago, our fans demanded a change with the hashtag, #GiveDivasAChance, and an evolution started," he said in a press release. "Since that time, our female Superstars have over-delivered in every opportunity presented to them, and I expect nothing different during [Evolution].”

The “Women’s Revolution” continues to grow, and it’s clear that Evolution will be the start of something even bigger for WWE’s female superstars.

Tickets for Evolution will be available Friday, August 24 at 10 am ET on ticketmaster.com, NYCBLIVE.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000.