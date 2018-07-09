7 Ways WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy Got into Cruiserweight Shape

When former Aussie Rules football player Buddy Murphy made a transition to WWE, the man-mountain from Melbourne was able to use his speed and power to quickly dominate the competition, but his biggest challenge yet? Making the weight for a newly formed championship title.

205 Live! is WWE’s new Cruiserweight Division and, as the name suggests, requires competitors to weigh no more than 205 pounds to qualify. When Murphy was asked to join the ranks, he sensibly set about shedding 25 pounds to make the grade. Here’s seven ways Murphy approached the cut that are relatable to anyone looking to hit the beach this summer.

