//www.youtube.com/embed/ZX5LfTiopSw

Hollywood Physique Expert Eric the Trainer shows you how to strengthen the relationship between your forearm and bicep with the introduction of the Zottman Curl to your workout routine. This simple movement can have dramatic effects on your physique – so be sure to incorporate it into your weekly routine.

