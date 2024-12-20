It is common for a family member’s passion or career to be passed down to the next generation. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a third-generation pro wrestler, and his oldest daughter is currently a part of WWE’s NXT brand.

In bodybuilding, there are several second-generation stars such as Hunter Labrada, son of the great Lee Labrada, and Sergio Oliva Jr., whose father was a three-time Mr. Olympia winner.

Kailee Fessock has all the above beat. Her family tradition of law enforcement service goes back to her great-great grandfather. She is a fifth-generation police officer, currently serving as a school resource officer in St. Cloud, FL, and she is the first female in her family to follow that family path.

“It definitely runs in the family, and I grew up in it,” Fessock said proudly. “I love it a lot.”

Fessock also enjoyed athletics and sports as a kid growing up in Baltimore, Maryland. The West Virginia University graduate discovered CrossFit while she was in college, and she’s been hooked ever since. The different challenges and the common bond formed by the people in her gym were what established her love for the discipline.

“I like the variety, and I love the people,” she said. “There was no community like CrossFit Ridgeline, and I still miss it.”

CrossFit helped her far beyond being in shape alone. She was a Division I soccer player as well, and the combination of running and lifting heavier weights served her well when she took the field.

“I was able to stand my ground, move quicker to the ball, and I feel it even helped me be a better team player,” said Fessock. “CrossFit has taught me to not quit.”

Obviously, fitness also benefits her in her career because her personal motto is “always be ready.” That is a lesson she tries to teach the students that go to her school. She embraces her position because she can show girls that they can be strong, fit, and successful in any career they want. Her background and success in a field that is predominately made up of men serves as evidence of that. She never had a female role model to look up in her schools, but she wants to be that role model for others. Kailee Fessock does her best to instill that confidence into every person she gets to speak to both at the school she works at and even across the country.

“A lot of females will ask me questions, and one in Berkeley, CA DM’ed me and asked if I had time for a call. She thought I wasn’t going to answer, but I did and I called her because that was one of the coolest things ever to me.”

Model in the Making

Fessock stays plenty busy with her law enforcement career and commitment to training, but she isn’t done there. Her goal is to be a full-time fitness model, and she’s well on her way to making that happen. Her social media profiles showcase her work, and it’s clear that she strives to stay ready for every opportunity that comes her way. She’s putting in the same commitment to that passion that she has everything else in her life. When she finishes her shifts with her day job, she is off to photo shoots.

Kailee Fessock is 13 years into her modeling career. It started with makeup but has evolved into featuring jewelry, clothing, and creative photos. She was signed to an agency into April 2024 and has the potential to make her dream her new reality.

Even though modeling is her personal dream, she hopes it can also serve as inspiration and be of service to others.

“I want to be an example for other people in general that they can follow and achieve their dreams,” she explained.

Whether it’s police work, fitness, or modeling, Fessock understands that everyone can use a mentor and hopes to be one for many people now and in the future. She understands that being a beginner in a new environment can be tough because she experienced that herself, and she knows how to make others feel comfortable when feeling challenged. Fessock’s example can be a template for many young girls to follow, and she’s embraced the responsibility that comes with that. Her advice to future fitness beginners, models, or officers is to be ready to learn and not be afraid to ask for help.

“We all need a mentor at some point. Everyone starts somewhere. Just being coachable is so huge to being successful.”

Kailee Fessock’s Tips To Master Murph

Kailee Fessock revealed that her favorite CrossFit workout is “Murph,” which is performed every Memorial Day in gyms around the world in tribute to the late Navy SEAL Lt. Michael Murphy, who died in 2005 while serving in Afghanistan. The WOD consists of 100 pull-ups, 200 bodyweight squats, and 300 pushups, bookmarked by two 1-mile runs. Fessock hopes that

more people will try it as a personal challenge and shared tips to help finish the grueling session.

Pace Yourself – “Take your time when you need to. Going all out in the beginning of it can tire you out quickly.”

– “Take your time when you need to. Going all out in the beginning of it can tire you out quickly.” Modify It If Needed – “You can always scale it down. If you can’t do pullups, do assisted pullups with a band or ring rows. Just do what you can to finish.”

– “You can always scale it down. If you can’t do pullups, do assisted pullups with a band or ring rows. Just do what you can to finish.” Be Around Positive and Supportive People – “The right people make it a better experience, and I was blessed to have several that took me under their wing.”

You can follow Fessock on Instagram @xo_kailee .

M&F Senior Military Editor Rob Wilkins contributed to this article.