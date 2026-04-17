Iconic WWE Superstar, Nia Jax, and impactful newcomer, Lash Legend are the current WWE Women’s tag team champions, and while these “Irresistible Forces” should be considered the underdogs as they defend their belts against three top teams at WrestleMania 42—it could be foolish to bet against them in Sin City. These strong women talked to M&F Hers to share how their different paths have converged to build an unstoppable prospect.

“I think we blend seamlessly,” says Nia Jax (real name: Savelina Fanene) as the two sit down to chat, before the chaos inevitably ensues at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. “I’m getting the cheat code,” adds Lash Legend, aware of the incredible career that her tag team partner has already carved out for herself. Of course, the accomplishment hard earned by Jax include two WWE World titles, and she obviously has the golden touch, because this relatively new team have already picked up the tag-team championship. This particular reign marks Jax’s third run with the tag titles for those keeping count. But on top of her successes in the ring, Jax has also made a brave change with her own fitness journey, and her fans have been seriously inspired by the body transformation, celebrating the fact that Nia Jax has been able to drop weight while still destroying her opponents in the ring.

Nia Jax’s Body Transformation: How She Lost Weight Without Losing Power

While reducing her calorie intake sounds simple in practice, it’s not always easy to attain when you are wrestling from town to town and trying to recover from the wears and tears of the squared circle. “I fast,” Jax shares with M&F Hers, just one of her methods for changing up her routine. For many, limiting the window for consuming food helps to avoid those regrettable late-night snacks, a common pitfall for traveling wrestlers. Jax also says that she is leaning into carbs more than protein these days, in order to make those calories count in terms of recovery and maintaining muscle. “I do more of a carnivore diet,” explains the celebrated wrestler. “And I’ve been upping my weightlifting, a lot.”

Indeed, in 2026, Nia Jax is in her best fighting shape ever. But her positive fitness decision have only been made possible because of a shift in mindset,” she explains. “It’s a beautiful thing, because I feel like before, my mind wasn’t right, and (now it’s about) having good people around me, to get my mind right, in order for my body to listen. And now, it’s just been flowing,”

Lash Legend’s Goes From NCAA Record Holder to WWE Champion

Jax’s tag partner, Lash Legend (real name: Anriel Howard) is a decorated college basketballer who was the first player in Texas A&M history to make over 1,000 career rebounds with the team, achieving 1,002 rebounds to be exact. She also set an NCAA tournament record with 27 rebounds in a 2016 NCAA tournament game. Both of these Irresistible Forces make an imposing presence at 6-feet tall, so Legend is certainly not a weak-link in this team. “Of course I want the young, strong, record-holding athlete to be on by side,” jokes Jax.

While Lash legend lacks the pro wrestling experience of her iconic tag-team partner, she has been able to motivate Nia Jax thanks to her status as an elite athlete. “I’ve been so happy in this teaming, that I feel life has been a lot easier, and I can have that time to focus on my fitness,” Jax tells M&F. And, the respect is clearly mutual within this dominant tag-team, who won the titles on the February 27 edition of SmackDown by defeating Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. “I feel like Nia is so grounded. When you have that good, solid foundation, that helps in all aspects of your life,” affirms Legend. “I think we help each other, I mean she’s really helping me,” adds the exciting newcomer, who is no doubt picking up the benefit of Nia Jax’s experiences in the WWE ring. For her part, Jax says that hew new partner is a source of inspiration. “She’s motivating me,” she tells M&F Hers, while touting Legend’s prowess. “She keeps me young.”

Why Mindset Is the Real Key to Fat Loss and Muscle Retention

Pressing the Irresistible Forces for a fitness trip that we should all put a headlock on, Nia Jax goes first. “I truly believe that everything comes back to how you are upstairs,” offers the WWE Superstar. “If you’re not good mentally, it really translates to your body, because your body listens to what you think and what you say about yourself. That’s my advice, is to get your mind right.”

Keeping it real, Lash Legend says that she likes to look to the Earth, rather than artificial foods or gimmicks, for sustainable gains. “I think we are both advocates of that,” says the fit female. “Everything that we need to stay in shape is already here.”

The Irresistible Forces will defend the WWE Tag Team Championship in a Fatal Fourway battle against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, and The Bella Twins.

WrestleMania 42 will stream live on ESPN on April 18 and 19, 2026, from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Netflix UK & Ireland subscribers can watch WrestleMania 42, Raw, SmackDown, NXT and all WWE Premium Live events as part of their subscription.

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