WWE Superstar, Chelsea Green has previously talked to M&F about the smart food choices that she makes while on the road with the world’s number one pro wrestling company, but in this new chat, shares how a love of the air fryer is driving her high protein dishes at home.

“My obsession is a bowl,” explained the inaugural WWE United States Champion, who understands that consistency at home is just as important as dodging junk food on the road. For Green, the air fryer has been a gamechanger for staying lean because healthy meals can be prepared in minutes. Here’s her favorite bowl recipe, and best of all, you don’t need to be Gordan Ramsay to make it!

Chelsea Green’s Favorite High-Protein Air Fryer Bowl Recipe

Ingredients:

Air fried lightly breaded chicken strips

Cottage cheese

Low fat grated cheese

Buffalo hot sauce

Pickles on the side

The Benefits of High-Protein Bowls for Recovery and Fat Loss

Aside from the obvious convenience of mixing your favorite ingredients into a bowl and coming up with a quick meal that doesn’t require advanced cheffing skills to create, protein bowls like this one are brilliant for supporting busy athletes.

This particular bowl could easily sit in the 40 to 60g range in terms of protein, depending on the portion size, and using an air fryer means that cooking oil is not necessary, so the level of fat is reduced. In terms of the actual ingredients, chicken contains vitamin b3 for energy metabolism and b12 for brain and nervous system support. And, cottage cheese mixed with low fat grated cheese is a great way to add flavor while keeping the overall fat levels down. Plus, cheese is rich in calcium and phosphorous, making it brilliant for bone health.

Pickles are perfect for protein bowls because they are low in calories but big on benefits, aiding with gut health and digestion. Fermented pickles contain friendly bacteria, too. Cheslea’s choice is another smart one, because the high protein and moderate to low carb and fat levels in this bowl mean blood sugar spikes are avoided. The high protein element also means that she will stay fuller for longer, build muscle, and supercharge her recovery.

Chelsea Green’s Smart Approach to Nutrition and Balance

Heart healthy meals like this one have become even more valuable to this exciting pro wrestler, who recently had corrective surgery following a recent diagnosis of SVT (supraventricular tachycardia) — a condition that causes electrical irregularities in the heart, resulting in cardiac arrhythmias.

Thankfully, this buff beauty is all about balance, and Green can’t wait to sample some European cuisine when WWE rolls through England, France, Italy, Portugal and Spain in the coming weeks. “When I’m in Italy, I’m gonna have to really sauce it up with some pasta,” shares the popular pro wrestler. “And wine!”

Still, being the leader of the “The Green Regime” stable on WWE SmackDown means that she’s always one step ahead. “I’ll do it,” she explains of visiting Europe’s most mouth-watering establishments. “But I’ve got to make sure I walk there, get my steps in, and then later on I’ll go to the gym.”

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